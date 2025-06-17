Effective Date: June 17, 2025

Welcome to NorthFortyNews.com (“Website”, “we”, “us”, or “our”), operated by North Forty News LLC, based in Northern Colorado. These Terms of Service (“Terms”) govern your access to and use of our Website, including any content, functionality, newsletters, services, and digital subscriptions offered through NorthFortyNews.com.

Please read these Terms carefully before using the Website. By accessing or using the Website, you agree to be bound by these Terms and our Privacy Policy. If you do not agree, you may not access the Website.

1. Use of the Website

You may access and use the Website for lawful purposes only. You agree not to:

Violate any applicable local, state, or federal laws.

Copy, modify, distribute, or reproduce our content without express written permission.

Disrupt or interfere with the security or functionality of the Website.

Use automated tools (bots, scrapers, etc.) to access content or services without our consent.

2. User Submissions

You may be able to submit comments, letters to the editor, events, or business listings. By submitting content, you grant North Forty News a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual license to use, reproduce, and publish it across our platforms.

You are solely responsible for your submissions. Do not post or submit anything unlawful, defamatory, infringing, obscene, or harmful.

3. Digital Subscriptions & Paid Content

Some content or newsletters may require payment or a subscription. By subscribing, you agree to our payment terms and any renewal terms disclosed at the time of purchase.

All sales are final unless otherwise stated. We reserve the right to suspend or cancel your subscription at any time for violation of these Terms.

NorthFortyNews.com offers sponsored content, display ads, and business listings. Paid promotions are marked. While we strive for integrity in our editorial process, advertisers are responsible for the accuracy and claims of their content.

We reserve the right to reject or remove any ad that violates our standards or policies.

5. Intellectual Property

All articles, graphics, logos, and content on this Website are the property of North Forty News LLC or its content creators and are protected by U.S. copyright and intellectual property laws.

You may not use our content commercially without written permission. You may share excerpts (with proper attribution) and link to our articles.

Our Website may contain links to third-party websites or services. We are not responsible for the content, privacy practices, or terms of those sites. Clicking those links is at your own risk.

7. Disclaimer & Limitation of Liability

North Forty News provides news and information “as is” without warranties of any kind. We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, North Forty News shall not be liable for any damages arising out of or connected to your use of the Website, including direct, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages.

8. Changes to the Terms

We reserve the right to update these Terms from time to time. When we do, we will revise the “Effective Date” above. Your continued use of the Website indicates your acceptance of any updates.

9. Governing Law

These Terms are governed by the laws of the State of Colorado, without regard to its conflict of law provisions. Any disputes shall be resolved in the state or federal courts located in Larimer County, Colorado.

If you have questions about these Terms or our policies, please contact us:

North Forty News

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 2601 S Lemay Ave, Suite 7, PMB 227, Fort Collins, CO 80525