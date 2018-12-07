Thad Paul receives Outstanding Alumni Award

December 7, 2018 Theresa Rose News 0
Photo: L-R: Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson; Stephanie Seng, Colorado State University Director, Center for Family and Couple Therapy; Larimer County Children, Youth & Families Division Manager Thad Paul; Larimer County Director of Human Services Laura Walker; and Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly.
Larimer County Logo

Thomas Clayton

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners today acknowledged Larimer County Children, Youth and Families Division Manager Thad Paul for receiving the Colorado State University College of Health and Human Services [CHHS] Outstanding Alumni Award.

One of three recipients, Paul received the award at the annual CHHS banquet on November 10, 2018.

The annual award is presented to those who have distinguished themselves while bringing honor to Colorado State University in their careers. “I’m very humbled by the honor,” said Paul.

He received a B.S. in Human Development and Family Studies in 1998 from CSU and has worked tirelessly for 22 years as an advocate for children in Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice.

Want more news about your community?

Subscribe to NFN

A person with tremendous compassion, Paul and his team work daily to reduce the number of child abuse neglect cases — especially with children in very challenging situations — while always striving to keep children in a family setting. “Thad and the people that work for him do some of the most important work in local government, and frankly, the most difficult work,” said Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Win A Cruse for 2

by Dream Vacations - 1 day ago

Crown point elixir - acoustic duo -ZWEI brewing

by Land of bands booking agency - 2 days ago

Jumpstart your Online Marketing Special

by Jumpstart Digital Arts - 1 week ago

View More Promotions

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*