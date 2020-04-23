Thank You for Putting Your Life on the Line

People throughout the community are saying words of encouragement and thanks to so many people on the front lines of COVID-19. Volunteers, grocery workers, medical staff, cashiers, law enforcement, newspaper carriers, and anyone else called “essential” are now being thanked every day.

Every time doctors, nurses, and staff members arrive for a shift at UCHealth hospitals now – or leave after a shift – they are surrounded by messages of gratitude, love, and support from throughout the community.

As COVID-19 started to spread in Colorado, many people in the community wanted a way to thank those who work in the hospitals and to let them know that so many people were thinking of them. More than 2,000 messages have poured in through UC Health system’s online thank you form over the past few weeks.

These messages are now on full display in the windows and doors, and lining the hallways of many of the employee entrances at UCHealth hospitals across the state, including Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

The communities in Northern Colorado are special.