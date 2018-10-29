The 12th Annual Northern Colorado Veterans Stand Down, November 3rd

The Twelfth Annual Veteran’s Stand Down will be held on November 12, 2018 from 9:00 am to noon at the North Side Aztlan Community Center, 11 E. Willow Street, Fort Collins, in Eagle Rooms 1, 2 and 3.

Bring a Veterans ID if possible, though not required.

Services include: Flu shots and suicide prevention counseling, Clothing and basic living essentials for homeless veterans, Colorado Legal Services, Bicycle tune-ups, free haircuts, acupuncture and Healing Touch.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon

Community volunteers are encouraged!

Participating organizations are: Cheyenne VA Medical Center, County Veteran Services, United Way, Larimer County Veteran Representatives, Volunteers of America, Larimer County Department of Human Services, Homeless Gear, IBMC and Veteran’s Compass

For more information, contact Micah at 970-498-6656 or Larimer County Veteran Services or visit www.larimerworkforce.org or www.veteranscompass.org.

