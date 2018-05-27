The 29th edition of the Colorado Brewers’ Festival returns to Downtown Fort Collins

The Downtown Business Association

The 29th edition of the award-winning Colorado Brewers’ Festival returns to Downtown Fort Collins on June 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, 2018!

When is the Main Festival?: Saturday, June 23rd (Noon-6:00 pm) and Sunday, June 24th (Noon-5:00 pm).

Cost: Free Festival Entry! Tasting Packages $40 online and onsite OR $30 in select Fort Collins Brewery Taprooms.

How: View online purchasing options below, ranging from tasting packages for the main festival to the all access package, which grants access to all three events: Breakfast & Brews, The Summit and the Main Festival!

Where: The Summit and The Main Festival takes place in Washington Park, Downtown Fort Collins, CO (321 Maple St.); the Breakfast and Brews event takes place at Union Bar & Soda Foundation (250 Jefferson St).

Why: The 29th annual Colorado Brewers’ Festival carries on the tradition of Fort Collins craft brewing and the significant contributions made to the craft brewing industry throughout the state of Colorado. COBF is the 4th longest-running beer fest in the nation!

Who: The Colorado Brewers’ Festival is proudly produced as a fundraiser by and for the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association, a 501c6 non-profit whose mission since 1982 is to advance the vitality and prosperity of Downtown Fort Collins.

For more information go to: http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/colorado-brewers-festival