The 29th Estes Park Wool Market is scheduled for June 6-9, 2019. On Thursday and Friday, June 6-7, the event kicks off with fiber arts workshops being held at Estes Park High School. Skilled and nationally-recognized instructors will be offering half-day, one-day, or two-day workshops in areas such as knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning, felting, dyeing, and more.
With over 40 classes being offered, there is something for everyone, and lunch is provided for all participants. The registration deadline is May 15, 2019, and seating is limited in each class, so don’t wait too long to register. Classes include topics such as “Exploring the Drum Carder” with Henry & Roy Clemes, “Beginning Inkle Weaving” with Robin Wilton, and “Fine Felted Fabrics” with Shirley Ellsworth of Lambspun.
All workshop participants will also be invited to a sneak peek of the marketplace on the evening of Friday, June 7. More than 70 vendors from around the country will be selling and demonstrating their fiber arts products in the Estes Park Event Center that evening, and then opening to the public on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9. The market will also feature animal shows, fiber contests, sheep shearing demos, sheep dog demos, kids activities and more. For more information on all portions of the Wool Market, please visit www.epwoolmarket.com or contact Town of Estes Park Events Staff at events@estes.org or 970-586-6104.
Wool Market Workshops are June 6-7 at Estes Park High School (register at epworkshops.com).Wool Market Workshop Registration Deadline is May 15.Wool Market is June 8-9 (more info at epwoolmarket.com)
