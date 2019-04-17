The 29th Estes Park Wool Market is scheduled for June 6-9, 2019. On Thursday and Friday, June 6-7, the event kicks off with fiber arts workshops being held at Estes Park High School. Skilled and nationally-recognized instructors will be offering half-day, one-day, or two-day workshops in areas such as knitting, crocheting, weaving, spinning, felting, dyeing, and more.

With over 40 classes being offered, there is something for everyone, and lunch is provided for all participants. The registration deadline is May 15, 2019, and seating is limited in each class, so don’t wait too long to register. Classes include topics such as “Exploring the Drum Carder” with Henry & Roy Clemes, “Beginning Inkle Weaving” with Robin Wilton, and “Fine Felted Fabrics” with Shirley Ellsworth of Lambspun.