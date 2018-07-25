The 34th Annual Historic Homes Tour, September 15

Michael Shaffer

Poudre Landmarks Foundation is pleased to announce its 34th Annual Historic Homes Tour Saturday September 15th in Fort Collins!

Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s annual Historic Homes Tour is on Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This late-summer event opens six private residences and two historic city-owned properties to tour guests. Each private house has been exquisitely maintained by their owners to match the era and architecture of the home, with upgrades to match today’s lifestyle.

This year’s tour showcases Old Town Fort Collins historic homes built between 1879 and 1960. Many styles are represented: Victorian, Craftsman, Cottage, National, and Mid-Century Modern. The city-owned 1879 Avery House and 1883 Water Works are also part of the tour. The Avery House and 2 of the private tour homes are accessible from the Mountain Avenue trolley. Guests visit the homes and travel between tour properties at their own pace and in any order. Knowledgeable docents guide attendees through each location, pointing out architectural features, historical highlights, and details about how each home has been preserved and upgraded over the years.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on tour day, with tickets available for purchase at each stop on tour day. Advance tickets are available online now at poudrelandmarks.org and will be available at the following local outlets beginning August 16:

Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, 1001 E. Harmony Rd.

Downtown Ace Hardware, 215 S. College Ave.

Fort Collins Nursery, 2121 E. Mulberry St.

Josephs’ Hardware & Home Center, 2160 W. Drake Rd.

Perennial Gardener/Sense of Place, 154 N. College Ave.

Tour attendees may ride the Municipal Railway Trolley fortcollinstrolley.org free on the day of the tour.

A pre-tour Historic Homes Tour Architectural Panel Discussion is separately ticketed and will be held before the tour on September 10, 7:00–8:30 p.m. at the Edwards House Manor, 402 W. Mountain Ave. in Fort Collins. Speakers include local historians Barbara Fleming, Robin Stitzel, and others. Each home on the tour will be discussed, as well as a discussion of Fort Collins history, and general architectural styles & terms. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase online at poudrelandmarks.org or at the door.

Proceeds from the events support the nonprofit Poudre Landmarks Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area. For more information, email poudrelandmarks@gmail.com, call (970) 221-0533, or visit poudrelandmarks.org.