The 99th Greeley Stampede Has Been Postponed

The 99th Annual Greeley Stampede scheduled for June 24-July 5, 2020 has been postponed. The decision has been made in response to the direction from health officials and the affect COVID-19 is having on our community. The decision was made to protect the health and safety of their guests, volunteers, and staff.

Due to the unfortunate need to postpone the event, the Greeley Stampede will be offering refunds to ticket holders or credit for 2021 events. Information on how to claim a refund or a credit will be available soon. Updates will be posted and ticket holders will be contacted about the refund process when available. Please send questions to info@greeleystampede.org.

“We cannot thank our community, sponsors and supporters enough for their understanding and cooperation. The impact of COVID-19 has been felt everywhere and only together we will see this through,” a representative of the Greeley Stampede said in a statement. “Together, we will celebrate again at the 99th Annual Greeley Stampede on June 23-July 4, 2021.”