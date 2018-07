The African Children’s Choir to Perform in Fort Collins in August

Lydia Sherwood

The African Children’s Choir melts the hearts of audiences with their charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances. The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Performances support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in the African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa. MFL has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on

education.

The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith, and other inspirational performers!

Promotional support of this community concert is greatly appreciated.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

The African Children’s Choir will be performing at the Peak Community Church on 500 Matthews Street on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 pm both evenings. For questions, contact: (970) 484-2236 or visit the website at www.africanchildrenschoir.com

No tickets. Donations appreciated.