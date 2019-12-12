The Air We Breathe: Air Quality Plan Public Comment Period

How does air quality affect you, your health and your quality of life?

The City of Fort Collins is currently collecting comments and feedback on the draft Air Quality Plan. Public comment will be open through December 31, 2019.

While outdoor air quality in Fort Collins is generally perceived as good, the City does not meet Federal health-based air quality standards for ozone, and our continuing growth as a community and region brings additional challenges related to air quality impacts from transportation and other human-caused sources.

The City’s priorities and strategies look ahead to near-term (1-2 years) and longer-term (3-5 years), focusing on efforts to:

Continue ongoing work to reduce emissions, while identifying and implementing ways to quantify, measure and track air quality benefits of greenhouse gas source reductions, and other emission reduction strategies.

Plan for ozone attainment, by working locally to reduce pollution from sources such as gas and diesel vehicles and engines, and collaborating regionally to decrease transported pollution, such as impacts from oil and gas operations.

Increase opportunities for community members to identify and manage pollutant sources in their homes and businesses while leveraging potential air quality benefits of energy efficiency improvements.

Prepare for air quality impacts that may come from a changing climate, which can lead to increases in extreme events such as wildfires that can impact air quality locally and regionally.

Share your thoughts on your needs, priorities, and experiences related to air quality, and provide feedback on the plan through December 31, 2019.

To provide feedback contact Cassie Archuleta, City of Fort Collins Air Quality Program Manager, or visit https://www.fcgov.com/airquality/plans-policies.php