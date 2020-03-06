The American Troubadour to Perform Live at the Union Colony Civic Center

The Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., welcomes none other than the music legend himself, Don McLean on Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

With a number of hits and decades of playing music under his belt, McLean continues to tour North America. Experience this legendary artist as he displays a mix of his classic hits with an array of new works from his latest album, “Botanical Gardens.”

McLean has established himself as one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. He influenced many of the big names that we hear today such as Garth Brooks and Ed Sheeran, who cite his songwriting as the finest in the art form.

With a musical career spanning over 50 years, singer-songwriter McLean has made many contributions to the music industry, including “And I Love You So,” “Vincent” and “American Pie.” “American Pie” is considered one of McLean’s most important works of music and was rated one of the Recording Industry Association of America’s Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century. In 2002, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

For more information and to claim your ticket, contact the UCCC ticket office at 970-356-5000, or visit us online at ucstars.com.

