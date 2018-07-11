Cameron Lalor

Fort Collins, CO – Did you know that the largest shopping sale of the year is going on this weekend in Downtown Fort Collins? The Annual Downtown Summer Sales is back, and more than 35 downtown businesses are ready to bring the summer fun right to the streets of Old Town from Thursday, July 12th through Sunday, July 15th!

This long-standing sidewalk sale-style community event features over 30 downtown businesses bringing their products right to the sidewalks of Old Town for incredible markdowns, great bargains, and clearance prices on everything from clothing, accessories, home décor, and plenty more. So start planning and get ready to spend an entire day with the family downtown!

Check out DowntownFortCollins.com for participating businesses and all the details!

Keep an eye out for Downtown Summer Sales-branded tents and banners as they line the streets of College Avenue, Walnut Street, Mountain Avenue, and surrounding areas all weekend long. With three days of extreme savings and fantastic deals, plus countless pop-up events, free outdoor programming, and a mini merchant market on Walnut Street, you never know what you might find during the Downtown Summer Sales!

This not-to-be missed shopping event offers one-time-only savings starting on Thursday. Make your way downtown early to score the gifts and treasures on your list, as the weekend’s best deals will be claimed in a hurry! Stroll among your favorite shops and pedestrian areas and be sure to grab a bite to eat along the way!

Thank you for supporting local business, as every $100 spent Downtown results in roughly $68 staying in our local economy. So mark your calendars and get ready to get in on some of the most wanted summer deals around!

Participating Businesses Include (but are not limited to):

Akinz

Alpine Arts

Blue Harvest Apparel

Clothes Pony & Dandelion Toys

Crystal Joys

The Cupboard

Downtown Ace Hardware

Downtown Artery

Europa Colour Salon Spa

The Gearage

Golden Poppy Herbal Apothecary

Happy Lucky’s Teahouse

Hearne’s Clothing and Footwear

John Atencio

Kilwin’s Chocolate & Ice Cream

Old Town Spice Shop

Otter Shop

Paul Wood Florist

The Perennial Gardener

Pinot’s Palette

The Right Card

Rocket Fizz

Salus

Santa Fe Craftsman

Sense of Place

Ten Thousand Villages

Topo Designs

Wagz Pet Market & Grooming

White Balcony

The Wright Life

###

Downtown Fort Collins Business Association (DBA) would like to thank our Annual Sponsors, Kaiser Permanente, Colorado State University, Odell Brewing Co, High Country Beverage, Eye Center of Northern Colorado, First National Bank, and Dellenbach Motors. The DBA, a non-profit corporation, is organized to assist in the promotion, development and improvement of the Downtown Area of Fort Collins, Colorado. Its mission is to “Advance the vitality and prosperity of Downtown, the heart of Fort Collins,” with the vision that Downtown Fort Collins will be recognized as a premier destination and respected as one of the most prosperous and vital business districts in Colorado. The DBA represents more than 200 members and produces community-favorite events and promotions such as Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Great Plates of Downtown, Tiny Tot Halloween, the Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and dozens of other events.