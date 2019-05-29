The Arc of Larimer County is hosting an assistive technology open house for people with disabilities, caregivers, and the public on June 4th from 6 pm–8 pm. The Open House is part of a grant received by The Arc of Larimer County to provide assistive technology to people with disabilities to aid in independent living.

During the open house, assistive technology will be available for demonstration, an assistive technology coach will be available for questions and answers, and people with disabilities can apply to receive assistive technology at no cost to them.

The open house and funds for the assistive technology have been made possible by grants received from Comcast NBCUniversal and The Arc of the United States. There is no age restriction for who can apply to get assistive technology. “We are very grateful for the support of Comcast NBCUniversal and The Arc of the United States! The funds received will be used to purchase assistive technology for people with disabilities right here in Larimer County,” said Alexandra Stanke, Development Director for The Arc of Larimer County.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Assistive Technology is a broad term that applies to any technology that helps a person with a disability live more independently and live with increased safety. Common examples include alarms when a stove is left on, reminders for task sequences at a job, or programmed reminders to take medication. Sometimes, the technology is high-tech and personalized and programmed to that specific individual. Other times, the technology is low-tech and can be something as simple as a digital watch. In all circumstances, the technology helps the person be more independent or perform tasks they desire.

Stanke went on to say, “The Open House is a great opportunity for those who aren’t quite sure if Assistive Technology would help them or a loved one. They can come, ask questions, and get answers.”

Everyone is invited to join The Arc of Larimer County on June 4th to learn more about assistive technology and how it can help people with disabilities live more independently.

The Arc of Larimer County is an advocacy agency dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The Arc of Larimer County works to ensure that all individuals have equal access and are included in every aspect of community life. The Arc of Larimer County believes that the entire community gains when people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are fully incorporated. For more information on The Arc of Larimer County, visit www.TheArcOfLarimerCounty.org.