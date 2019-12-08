The best places for employee benefits in Colorado

recent study from SmartAsset has found the best places for employee benefits in Colorado. The study measured the unemployment rate and cost of living in each county as well as the percentage of the population securing health insurance and retirement funds through their employer. Counties were then ranked on the study’s index determining where people were most utilizing b workplace benefits.

Take a look at the table below to see how the top places in Colorado compared:

Rank County Unemployment Health Insurance Coverage Cost of Living Retirement Savings Contribution Best Places for Employee Benefits Index
1 Elbert County, CO 3.60% 47.19% 55.15% 50.76% 64.37
2 Broomfield County, CO 4.00% 48.07% 58.85% 50.63% 59.12
3 Eagle County, CO 2.70% 42.33% 59.90% 51.07% 54.89
4 Weld County, CO 5.30% 46.04% 60.14% 50.18% 53.73
5 Routt County, CO 3.10% 46.13% 65.22% 50.94% 51.04
6 Jefferson County, CO 4.30% 46.93% 64.51% 50.52% 50.79
7 Douglas County, CO 3.30% 49.03% 68.33% 50.87% 49.63
8 Gilpin County, CO 3.30% 45.82% 66.21% 50.87% 49.44
9 Clear Creek County, CO 3.20% 45.55% 66.17% 50.90% 49.40
10 Larimer County, CO 5.30% 46.95% 64.67% 50.18% 49.28

Additional study details including the methodology and interactive map can be found here: https://smartasset.com/retirement/401k-calculator#Colorado

