The Best Thing For Property Values? Community.

As a native of Northern Colorado, perhaps the splendor of the greater Fort Collins area is lost with me. The spectacular has become usual. I recently entertained a friend from Germany which caused me to see Northern Colorado from the eyes of a guest.

We hiked Lory State Park and took in the great views of Horsetooth and the Fort Collins valley. We paddle boarded on one of the nearby lakes. We strolled Old Town and admired the charm of the blooming baskets and flowerpots, the party lights and the artistic touches in the alleys. We enjoyed local eateries, food trucks in the park, and more than one Biergarten. As we danced the salsa at a summer concert, it dawned on me. This place we call home is incredible.

In that moment, I felt a renewed sense of responsibility to the community in which I live. I spend my days helping homeowners prepare their homes to maximize their profits. Perhaps I need to look a little further. If the most impactful variable in property values is the community in which that property is surrounded, what am I doing to better my community? What are you doing?

What can we do collectively to make our neighborhood, city, or regional community better? It starts by taking personal responsibility to make our homes, neighborhoods, and workplaces welcoming, friendly, and kind. Reaching out to neighbors, co-workers, and friends to plan a neighborhood clean-up or community event is a great start. If you have thought that something needs to be done, maybe you are just the person that needs to do it.

We can seek out and support the local businesses and community events that make our area unique and vibrant. Explore places you haven’t been such as the historic downtown areas of Wellington or Windsor.

Dedicated people work tirelessly behind the scenes in organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Program, and countless church and charity programs to make Northern Colorado a great place to live and do business. Join them. If you can’t spare the time, show support by making a cash or an in-kind donation. Actively participate in your community.

A great community begins and ends with pride. Be proud. Take action. Live well.