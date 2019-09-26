The Biennial of the Americas Festival Returns in 2019 with a Focus on “Empathy in Action”

The Biennial of the Americas 2019 Festival, an international event of ideas, art and culture that assembles dynamic leaders to identify unique opportunities and solutions to shared challenges across the Americas, will take place Wednesday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 28.

The 2019 theme, “Empathy in Action,” will showcase the people and ideas across North and South America that are moving beyond divisions to build solutions to important issues.

“Empathy is at the core of our mission; it’s the bridge to forming relationships, especially in our divided world,” said Erin Trapp, CEO and executive director of the Biennial of the Americas. “We’re focused on showcasing the people who deploy empathy every day in building stronger communities across the Americas. Festival goers will be inspired by a wide range of internationally renowned speakers whose work informs the most important issues in our local community.”

The theme will be explored through diverse programming in the form of art and culture, clínicas and speaker events. The Festival culminates on Saturday, Sept. 28 with Cósmico Americas, a free, family-friendly event at Civic Center Park. All events will be open to the public, though some will require securing tickets in advance.

The 2019 Festival will launch with a series of three free monthly concerts, in partnership with Levitt Pavilion Denver, featuring international artists from the Americas. The first concert on Sunday, June 2, in collaboration with the Mexican Cultural Center, features “Jenny and the Mexicats.” Additional information on Festival programming will be released as it is available.

The Biennial of the Americas Festival is collaborating with more than 25 Colorado-based partners on programming, including Cleo Parker Robinson, the Mexican Cultural Center, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver Film, History Colorado and the Denver Art Museum.

The Biennial of the Americas (The Biennial) builds connections, creates community and inspires change across the Americas through a multi-day festival in Denver every other year and ongoing leadership summits in Canada and Latin America. Due to its location on the north-south axis, this Denver nonprofit organization launched in 2010 to enhance, celebrate and discover the cultural and economic connections between North and South America. The Biennial assembles the most innovative leaders in the western hemisphere to identify unique opportunities and solutions to our shared challenges. The 2019 Biennial of the Americas Festival takes place Sept. 25 through Sept. 28.

For more information, visit https://www.biennialoftheamericas.org or engage with the Biennial on Facebook, Instagram (@thebiennial) or Twitter (@thebiennial)