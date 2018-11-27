The Big Thunder Draft Horse Show pulls into The Ranch Events complex in Loveland, Jan. 18-20

Mike Boschert | Director of Marketing

(Loveland, CO) – The 15th Annual Big Thunder Draft Horse Show at the Indoor Arena at The Ranch in Loveland returns Friday, January. 18 through Sunday, January 20, 2019. Show times are 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a pre-show one hour before each event time. The event draws national and local competitors from Canada to Northern Colorado.

All guests are given the opportunity to walk through the barns and see these massive, beautiful horses one hour before each performance. Draft Horse University, an informational class session about the horses, will occur Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The class will be interactive with general information on draft horses, harnessing and showing, and will have a format open to question and answers. Tickets are $10 for admission to Draft Horse University.

The show will feature some of the finest hitches in the United States and Canada. Competitors bring a variety of draft horses including Clydesdales, Belgians, Shires and Percherons to compete in front of a world class judge and accrue points in the North American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series.

Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN





These gentle giants were a staple in the early days for farming soil and transporting settlers across the West. To hear the powerful sound of their hooves stomping through the arena is reason enough to experience this educational and entertaining show for the whole family.

Tickets, priced at $15 for adults, $10 for children (2-12 years) and $12 for seniors (60+) are on sale now at TREventsComplex.com and at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. A VIP ticket priced at $25 for adults and $15 for kids includes a special seating area, appetizers and beverages. Groups of 10 or more, call 970-619-4122 for discount information.

About The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventComplex.com.