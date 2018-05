North Forty News

Visit your favorite gentle giants at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 2351 Busch Drive, Fort Collins, beginning May 30. The “full hitch” of Clydesdale horses will be in residence through June 10. Visitors of all ages are welcome, free of charge, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. daily.

To check dates and times, or to sign up for a brewery tour (not needed to see the horses), visit the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/229663050931178/