The Center for Family Outreach Hosts Masquerade Ball Oct. 20

Lauren Sawinska

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 7-11 p.m.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Sept. 11, 2018) – The Center for Family Outreach, a northern Colorado nonprofit offering prevention, education and early intervention services for youth and their families, invites the community to its Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The Ball will run from 7-11 p.m. and take place at The Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Rd.

“The Center has a long, successful tradition of building brighter futures for at-risk youth and their families,” said Laurie Klith, Executive Director. “The Masquerade Ball is an exciting new event that celebrates the positive impact The Center has made in the community and looks toward growth in the future.”

All of northern Colorado is invited for a mysterious evening of tapas, libations, dancing and live music from After the Fire – all in masquerade ball attire. The event will include several unique performers, including contortionists, aerialists, stilt walkers, a magician, tarot card reader, palm reader and more. Todd Harding, one of the K99 Good Morning Guys, will emcee the event.

The Center for Family Outreach provides vital services for northern Colorado youth and their families, including strengthening family relationships, promoting positive communication and enhancing the ability to solve problems together as a family. The organization specifically helps youth who are struggling with behavioral and substance issues, mental health issues, family conflict, anger management and academic issues.

The Masquerade Ball will support The Center’s services and help expand its many programs for the future. Tickets to attend are $75 per person in advance and $100 at the door, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at www.tcffo.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.