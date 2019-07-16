The Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale begins with its Opening Reception on July 18, 2109. Registration and Ticket Holder Preview will begin promptly at 3 p.m. followed by hours d’ oeuvres at the Governor’s Residence.

The Museum is excited to welcome debut Western Art Show & Sale artists Barbara Summers Edwards, Howard Halbert, Peggy Judy, David Riley, Georgia Rowswell, and Davide Santillanes to the 2019 event. Also returning to this year’s event are four artisans: Ron and Shonie Maulding, Annie Margarita, Jeff Roller, and Laurie Ulrich.

This year’s Live Auction will feature works of art from the newly added Double Barrel Draw Down event in which four teams of two featured artists will create a piece of collaborative art that will be sold the night of the Opening Reception. In addition, a fire pit created by Western Art Show & Sale featured artist Lisa Gordon will also be auctioned off during the event.

Tickets to the CFD Western Art Show & Sale can be purchased online at www.cfdartshow.org or by calling 307-778-7202. Tickets are $160 per person for open seating or $130 per person for CFD and Museum Volunteers and Museum Members. Tables of 10 are also available for $3,500. Advanced reservations required.

Quick Facts:

What: Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show & Sale Opening Reception

Where: CFD Old West Museum – 4610 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001

When: Opening Reception – Thursday, July 18, 2019; The show will be on display through Sunday, August 18, 2019

Time: Opening Reception – 3:00pm – 10:00pm; Museum hours (8:00am – 7:00pm during CFD; 9:00am – 5:00pm daily).

Cost: Opening Reception: $160 per person or $130 per person for CFD and Museum Volunteers and Museum Members. Table for 10: $3,500.