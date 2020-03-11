The City of Loveland is Hiring — Job Fair is on March 14

The City of Loveland Parks & Recreation Department is looking for excellent people to work in their buildings, at their parks, take trips with our summer campers, teach swimming lessons, provide superior guest service and more. Also joining them this year at their job fair is the Public Works Department.
Seasonal and part-time positions are available.
  •  Special Events
  •  Summer Camps
  •  Parks/Grounds Maintenance
  •  Lifeguards & Swim Instructors
  •  Athletic Coaches
  •  Outdoor Recreation
  •  Facility Operations & Guest Services
  •  Public Works positions (laborers, equipment operators, Recycling Center cashiers)
Apply onsite! Bring your resume and work history.
Raffle prizes! Those who choose to stay and apply onsite can spin the wheel for a chance to win gift cards and other fun prizes.
Saturday, March 14 – 11:00A – 2:00P – Chilson Recreation Center

