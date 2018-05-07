The Colorado Marathon – a runner’s favorite for 17 years

Theresa Rose

The Colorado Marathon, is an event attended by runners from all over the U.S. Consisting of four events, a half marathon, a full marathon relay, a 5K and a 10K. Runners of all levels of experience and skill were able to participate in a course described by the runners as “Beautiful”, “Awesome”, and “Challenging”.

The Marathon relay began at Steven’s Gulch Day Use Area, while the half-marathon began at Poudre Canyon. A dozen aid stations lined the route, including Poudre Park, Ted’s Place, Lyon’s Park, Martinez Park and ending with a celebration at Washington Park. The stations provided Eldorado Springs Water, Nuun Performance Drink, limited first aid supplies and portable toilets.

The celebration included band performances and numerous booths, many selling running equipment and supplies. Logan Martin, race director, said that planning went on all year but January is when the work really starts. Planning issues included permits, vendor applications, traffic control, sanitation and timing. One runner, Dominick, appreciated the road blocks, stopping cars and allowing groups of runners to pass. Two veteran runners, Christine Howard and Mark Darcy, agreed that the race was “much harder than you’d think for a downhill course”.

Most of the runners appeared fresh and happy after the race, but all agreed they were ready for a beer.