The Colorado Press Association Announces Award Winners

April 17, 2018 Theresa Rose Events 0
The Colorado Press Association Convention
The Colorado Press Association “I Love Journalism” Logo

Colorado Press Association

 

Major Awards

Member of the Year Bryce Jacobson, The Greeley Tribune
Rising Star Amber McIver-Traywick, Berthoud Weekly Surveyor
Innovation Award Fort Collins Coloradoan
Service to the First Pagosa Springs SUN
Friend of the First Matt Roane
2018 Hall of Fame Morley Ballantine
2018 Hall of Fame Garrett Ray
2018 Hall of Fame Randy Bangert

Sweepstakes Awards    

C1 Editorial Sweepstakes Eagle Valley Enterprise
C1 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Eagle Valley Enterprise
C1 General Excellence Eagle Valley Enterprise
C1 Advertising Sweepstakes Greenhorn Valley View
C2 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Clear Creek Courant
C2 Advertising Sweepstakes Holyoke Enterprise
C2 General Excellence Holyoke Enterprise
C2 Editorial Sweepstakes Ouray County Plaindealer
C3 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Gunnison Country Times
C3 General Excellence Gunnison Country Times
C3 Editorial Sweepstakes Littleton Independent
C3 Advertising Sweepstakes The Pagosa Springs SUN
C3 Editorial Sweepstakes The Villager
C4 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Canyon Courier
C4 Advertising Sweepstakes Craig Press
C4 General Excellence Craig Press
C4 Editorial Sweepstakes The Aspen Times (Weekly)
C5 Editorial Sweepstakes Denver Business Journal
C5 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Denver Business Journal
C5 General Excellence Denver Business Journal
C5 Advertising Sweepstakes Pueblo West View
C6 Editorial Sweepstakes Montrose Daily Press
C6 General Excellence Montrose Daily Press
C6 Advertising Sweepstakes Telluride Daily Planet
C6 Photography and Design Sweepstakes The Trinidad Chronicle-News
C7 Advertising Sweepstakes Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today
C7 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today
C7 Editorial Sweepstakes Summit Daily News
C7 General Excellence Summit Daily News
C8 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Boulder Daily Camera
C8 Editorial Sweepstakes Fort Collins Coloradoan
C8 General Excellence Fort Collins Coloradoan
C8 Advertising Sweepstakes The Pueblo Chieftain
C9 Editorial Sweepstakes The Denver Post
C9 Photography and Design Sweepstakes The Denver Post
C9 General Excellence The Denver Post
C10 Editorial Sweepstakes Front Porch – Northeast Denver
C10 Photography and Design Sweepstakes Front Porch – Northeast Denver
C10 General Excellence Front Porch – Northeast Denver
C10 Advertising Sweepstakes Life on Capitol Hill

