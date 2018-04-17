The Colorado Press Association Announces Award Winners

Colorado Press Association
Major Awards
|Member of the Year
|Bryce Jacobson, The Greeley Tribune
|Rising Star
|Amber McIver-Traywick, Berthoud Weekly Surveyor
|Innovation Award
|Fort Collins Coloradoan
|Service to the First
|Pagosa Springs SUN
|Friend of the First
|Matt Roane
|2018 Hall of Fame
|Morley Ballantine
|2018 Hall of Fame
|Garrett Ray
|2018 Hall of Fame
|Randy Bangert
Sweepstakes Awards
|C1
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Eagle Valley Enterprise
|C1
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Eagle Valley Enterprise
|C1
|General Excellence
|Eagle Valley Enterprise
|C1
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Greenhorn Valley View
|C2
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Clear Creek Courant
|C2
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Holyoke Enterprise
|C2
|General Excellence
|Holyoke Enterprise
|C2
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Ouray County Plaindealer
|C3
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Gunnison Country Times
|C3
|General Excellence
|Gunnison Country Times
|C3
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Littleton Independent
|C3
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|The Pagosa Springs SUN
|C3
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|The Villager
|C4
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Canyon Courier
|C4
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Craig Press
|C4
|General Excellence
|Craig Press
|C4
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|The Aspen Times (Weekly)
|C5
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Denver Business Journal
|C5
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Denver Business Journal
|C5
|General Excellence
|Denver Business Journal
|C5
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Pueblo West View
|C6
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Montrose Daily Press
|C6
|General Excellence
|Montrose Daily Press
|C6
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Telluride Daily Planet
|C6
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|The Trinidad Chronicle-News
|C7
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today
|C7
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Steamboat Springs Pilot & Today
|C7
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Summit Daily News
|C7
|General Excellence
|Summit Daily News
|C8
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Boulder Daily Camera
|C8
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Fort Collins Coloradoan
|C8
|General Excellence
|Fort Collins Coloradoan
|C8
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|The Pueblo Chieftain
|C9
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|The Denver Post
|C9
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|The Denver Post
|C9
|General Excellence
|The Denver Post
|C10
|Editorial Sweepstakes
|Front Porch – Northeast Denver
|C10
|Photography and Design Sweepstakes
|Front Porch – Northeast Denver
|C10
|General Excellence
|Front Porch – Northeast Denver
|C10
|Advertising Sweepstakes
|Life on Capitol Hill
