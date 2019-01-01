Downtown Parking Structures Will Use New Payment Technology Beginning January 2

The City of Fort Collins’ Old Town and Civic Center parking structures have new technology beginning Jan. 2, 2019. The app makes parking in old town easier, and predictable experience. The FC Parking app is available on the iPhone App Store and Google Play Store.

The app shows the availability of parking spaces. Users can pay for parking directly through the app via text message (with debit/credit card use at the pay stations) or with the FC Parking App.

Simply download the app, create an account, and you can start a parking session. Within the app, track payments, manage multiple vehicles and receive reminders when your parking session is low.

What changes?

Permit parking, patrons must update permit information with Parking Services by visiting fcgov.com/parking/permits. After the information is current in the system, your license plate will serve as your permit and you may come and go as you please.

Hourly parking, patrons must pre-pay for the time expected to be in the parking structure via pay stations in the structure or by using the FC Parking app. Both methods will provide a warning when your time is about to expire.

For more information on the updates to parking structures and the FC Parking app, visit fcgov.com/parking/downtown.