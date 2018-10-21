The Fort Collins Passport Winter Edition Goes On Sale November 1 I

Fort Collins, Colo. – Oct. 18, 2018 – Whether it’s imbibing on a festive cocktail in the coziest spot in town or sipping your favorite craft brew alongside a crackling fireplace, The Fort Collins Passport Winter Edition is here to heat up chilly nights with 2-for-1 libations. This pocket-sized book from The Passport Program brings you specials at the city’s best bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries and this year the Winter Edition has an added perk – coffee.

“The coffee scene in each of the Passport cities is rich and brimming with world-class, bean-based beverages and coffee purveyors,” said Justin Schaffer, city program manager for The Passport Program. “Nights and weekends of craft exploration require fuel, so why not showcase a few top local coffee spots as well?”

The Passport Program is curated with the mission of highlighting the best of what participating cities have to offer, allowing locals and visitors alike to explore different neighborhoods and regions via 2-for-1 craft beverages. This year’s Fort Collins Passport Winter Edition features expanded dates, giving you 36 opportunities to score 2-for-1 deals until spring at establishments that range from tried-and-true favorites to specialty bars and coffee shops. The Fort Collins Passport Winter Edition is valid from November 6 through April 15. Passports go on sale on Thursday, November 1 at 10 a.m. MST for $20. To purchase, visit ThePassportProgram.com

The first 500 folks to purchase their Fort Collins Passport Winter Edition online will receive a free Mountain Passport Winter Edition (valued at $20). This one-of-a-kind Passport is designed to explore the aprés lifestyle thriving high in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.

“With colder temps and snowflakes in the air, it can be easy to get lazy and curl up at home,” said Schaffer. “The Winter Edition is the perfect inspiration to get off the couch and meet an old pal for a drink, explore a new haunt with your partner, or make the trek to a cozy new brewery with a gang of friends. The end result is even more rewarding when the journey is chilly, but the companionship is warm.”

Pop-up events in each city will be announced at a later time. Sign up at www.ThePassportProgram.com/ perks for the inside scoop on access to Passport parties, specialty tappings and tastings, intimate dinners and more.

Participating Fort Collins venues are: Bean Cycle Roasters, Bindle Coffee, Black Bottle Brewery, Coppermuse Distillery, Everyday Joe’s Coffee House, Feisty Spirits Distillery, Fort Collins Donut Co. (FOCO DOCO), The Fox and the Crow, Funkwerks, Gilded Goat Brewing Company, Harbinger Coffee, The Hop Grenade, Illegal Pete’s, The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Intersect Brewing, Jessup Farm Barrel House, Locality Kitchen and Bar, Magic Rat Live Music, Maxline Brewing, Music City Hot Chicken, New Belgium Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Co, Otto Pint, Peritus Coffee Roasters, Rally King Brewing, The Regional, Road 34, Scrumpy’s (Home of Summit Hard Cider), Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews, Snowbank Brewing, The Still Whiskey Steaks, Surfside 7, Sweet Heart Winery, The Whisk(e)y, William Oliver’s Publick House, Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House.

