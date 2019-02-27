The Fort Collins Solar Co-op is open to residents and small businesses in Fort Collins. They bring homeowners together into a group or solar co-op.
The Co-op provides unbiased, installer-neutral support to solar co-op participants through each stage of the process of going solar. Each team member is experienced and educates about how solar works, how it can be financed, and how it can be installed.
What is a solar co-op?
Solar co-ops take advantage of the group’s bulk-purchasing power to get discounted pricing and a quality installation. Volunteer solar co-op participants choose an installer on behalf of the entire group through an open and competitive bidding process. The selected installer provides solar co-op participants a personalized proposal for their consideration.
Watch the video below to learn more about the solar co-op process and its benefits, or view the FAQs.
Be the first to comment