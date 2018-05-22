The Garden Brothers Circus is bringing the Big Top to the Budwieser Events Center in Loveland

Zack Orr

(Loveland, CO.) – The all new Garden Brothers Circus is bringing the big top to the Budweiser Events Center on Monday, June 18. Tickets are available by phone at 877-544-8499, online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, or in person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office.

This year’s production is packed with breathtaking special effects, concert style lighting and 3 rings bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will cherish. The event features performers from 18 countries making up a cast of over 60 performers.

Garden Brothers Circus presents a fast paced 90 minute show in a theatrical European 3 ring setting featuring the Human Pyramid, elephants, daring aerial artists, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the Crazy Cossack Horse Riders, Chinese acrobats, contortionists, the funniest clowns, jugglers as seen on America’s Got Talent, and more.

Free children’s tickets are distributed to select schools, day care centers and churches. The free tickets are also available at sponsoring businesses in the area.