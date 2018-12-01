The Garden of Lights ushers in Holiday Season – Today through January 1

Korrie Johnston, Fundraising & Marketing Coordinator

FORT COLLINS –- The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue, is transformed into a glittering Garden of Lights today through JANUARY 1 from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Illuminate your holiday spirit by strolling through the whimsically decorated Gardens lit by hundreds of thousands of twinkling LED lights. Each strand was hand-placed by volunteers and staff to create sparkling scenes that celebrate the magic of our community’s botanical garden and the holiday season. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per adult, $2 per child (2 yrs. and over).

Weekends (Friday, Saturday, Sunday evenings) during Garden of Lights will offer visits with Santa, free photo nights with Santa (courtesy of Associates in Family Medicine), a variety of holiday entertainment from local carolers and musicians, performances from the ‘Sugar Plum’ canine troupe, Tunes & Tails Live and Museum of Discovery, and the opportunity to enjoy the simple pleasures of the holidays. Hot mulled cider will be offered on weekends.

Due to its overwhelming popularity at The Gardens in 2017, Woodward, Inc. has permanently moved and incorporated a portion of their long-standing Holiday Display from their Drake Campus into the Garden of Lights – helping transform the botanical garden into a sparkling Holiday Village, complete with Santa’s Workshop, Log Cabin, Garden Cottage, and School House.

Special thanks to the following sponsors who make Garden of Lights possible: Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, Associates in Family Medicine, Bohemian Foundation, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Fort Collins Utilities, Eye Center of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins Coloradoan, Fort Collins Nursery, KUNC 91.5 FM, Colorado Sound 105.5FM, OtterCares Foundation, Nutrien, SavATree, Savory Spice Shop, ValPak, and Woodward, Inc.

For complete event details, please visit http://www.fcgov.com/gardens/ garden-of-lights.