The Gardens at Spring Creek: Crafty Classes & Holiday Plants

November is upon us, a favorite time of the year for us here at The Gardens. It is a time to rest, spend time with family and friends, and reflect on the gifts of the garden. Many changes have been bestowed on The Gardens this year, yet one thing remains. It is your support of us – for our growth and continued success. We remain ever grateful for you as an important part of the community we are building at The Gardens. From our family to yours, we w ish each of you a bountiful Thanksgiving holiday this year filled with peace, joy and love. ~ the Gardens Staff and the Friends Board of Directors

Introduction to Soap Making Grandma had the right idea when it came to soap making. She used quality products free from artificial dyes and fragrances. Learn how to create your own soap at home. Each student will receive a bar of coconut oil soap following the curing process.

Instructor: Connie Meyer, Urban Overalls

Date: Saturday, November 10; 10 a.m.-noon; $30 Happy Houseplants: Care, Culture, Choices Houseplants are a great way to bring a little green into your life and place of work. Alison will delve into the culture and care of houseplants, even if you have a less-than-green thumb. Caring for houseplants might be easier than you think!

Instructor: Alison O’Connor, Ph.D, Colorado State University Extension in Larimer County

Date: Saturday, November 10; 1-3 p.m.; $18 Succulent Pinecone Ornaments & Mini-Pumpkin Centerpieces Back by popular demand, The Gardens is offering our annual mini pumpkin succulent centerpieces class with a special twist! This year, you also have an option to make pinecone succulent ornaments. You can choose to do just one or both. Examples, instructions, assistance and materials provided.

Instructor: Nancy Frank

Date: Saturday, November 17; 10 a.m.- Noon or 1-3 p.m. $30 Garden of Lights coming soon! Get ready! This year’s spectacle will run December 1 – January 1 from 5-9 p.m. every evening, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. Bring your family and friends! Cost is a suggested donation of $5 per adult; $2 per child. Photo courtesy Ken Rager. Holiday Plant & Gift Sale Beginning in mid-November, our Holiday Plants & Gift Sale will offer beautiful fresh botanics to deck your home for the upcoming winter season. Lovingly grown in our Greenhouse, poinsettias, amaryllis, Christmas cactus, and cyclamen will be available for purchase. In addition, our Visitor’s Center Gift Shop will be stocked full of unique botanically inspired holiday decor and gifts for your friends and family. All reasonably priced and unique to The Gardens, you will find just what you need. The Sale will be ongoing until our plants are sold out. Hours of the sale are Monday-Friday, 9 am-5 pm; Saturday, 9 am-4 pm & 5-9 pm (during Garden of Lights only), and Sunday 5-9 pm (during Garden of Lights only). Give the Gift of Gardens Membership to the Gardens on Spring Creek gives friends & family year-round free admission to our inspiring, always changing gardens, reciprocal free entrance to other public gardens across the United States including Denver Botanic Garden, members-only events, early shopping at Spring Plant Sale, along with class and gift shop discounts. Individual Memberships are $35 per year, while Family Memberships are $60 annually. Other levels of membership are available to suit your specific needs. Read & Seed Join us this month for garden story time plus a hands-on nature inspired activity. Specifically designed to connect young learners to their natural world and promotes the development of school readiness skills. This is a parent/caregiver participation class. Every Monday and Tuesday, 10-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. Cost is $3 per child. Please drop-in, as registration is not required. Class is not discountable.

November Sessions:

Nov. 12-13: Pumpkin Tarts; Too Many Pumpkins by Linda Arms White

Nov. 19-20: Happy Thanksgiving! No Class this week.

Nov. 26-27: Garden Sorting Boxes; Sort it Out! by Barbara Mariconda

