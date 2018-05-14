THE GNARLY BARLEY BREW FESTIVAL TO CELEBRATE #10YEARSOFBEERS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Mike Boschert

VIP AND GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS FOR THE GNARLY BARLEY BREW FESTIVAL ON SALE NOW AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

Loveland, CO – The Gnarly Barley Brew Festival, presented by Shock Top, returns to the Larimer County Fair at The Ranch in Loveland on Saturday, Aug. 4 to celebrate#10YearsOfBeers. The brew festival runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes live music and a sampling of a variety of craft beers. A portion of every ticket purchased will go toward a local non-profit organization.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Groups of eight or more can save on tickets by calling 970.619.4122.

Tickets for the VIP area are $65 with applicable fees and include 1-hour early admission, unlimited sampling, access to the VIP tent with food and specialty beers, a Gnarly Barley t-shirt and a commemorative 10 year anniversary pint glass. General admission tickets are $21 in advance with applicable fees and include 12 sampling tokens, or $30 day of the event for GA tickets and include 10 sampling tokens.

2018 will feature a brand new logo that includes elements from the previous event logo for the Gnarly Barley Brew Festival to celebrate #10YearsOfBeers.

New Brewland is returning to the Gnarly Barley Brew Festival to showcase all of the breweries that are attending the festival for the first time. This area will be featured in the center of the festival and will include yard games for all to enjoy.

The Tenth Annual Gnarly Barley Brew Festival will feature a large variety of beers from the following breweries with more to come:

Snowy Mountain Brewery Denver Beer Co

Rally King Brewing New Belgium Brewing

Mighty River Brewing Company Old Colorado Brewing Company

Dratz Brewing Company Mash Lab Brewing

For more information about the 2018 Gnarly Barley Brew Festival, visit gnarlybarleybrewfest.com.