The Greeley Stampede is Colorado’s premier western summer celebration; a Top-25 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo; and a recent inductee into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. The backbone of the Greeley Stampede is the rodeo, but it is the concerts that have brought big-name entertainers and big crowds to Greeley.

The Stampede’s demolition derby is the largest in Colorado. This annual sell-out, offering non-stop crashes and crunches. It also features a full-size RV division that is the event grand finale and a definite crowd favorite.

The Greeley Stampede also includes children’s activities, carnival, fireworks, and much more.

The Greeley Stampede 4th of July parade is a traditional event that brings families back year after year.