The Harlem Globetrotters Bring their Spectacular Show to the Budweiser Events Center

MIKE BOSCHERT, Director of Marketing

TICKETS FOR THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS GO ON SALE OCTOBER 3 AT 10 A.M.

(Loveland, CO) – On the heels of taking their unparalleled entertainment to capacity crowds overseas, the Harlem Globetrotters will return to North America with their all-new Fan Powered World Tour heading to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch in Loveland, CO on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. Take your family to this unforgettable event where you won’t be watching the action…you’ll be in the middle of it!

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. The Globetrotters will bring their unrivaled show to fans in over 250 North American cities during their upcoming tour.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including showmen like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young, and Mighty Mortimer.* After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.#

Tickets start at just $28.50 and will be available for purchase on Wednesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, by phone at 877-544-TIX (8499) or in-person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Groups of 10+ save on tickets. Call Anne Madison at 970-619-4122 for more information on discounts, Magic Pass, Birthday Bash, the National Anthem, Color Guard and much more!

*Rosters will vary in each city and are subject to change. # Subject to availability.

