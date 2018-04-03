The Human Bean Breaks Ground on new Windsor Location

Jill Maasch, Mantooth Marketing Company

WINDSOR, COLO. [March 30, 2018] – The Human Bean coffee drive thru is excited to announce that it has officially broken ground on its newest location in Windsor. This is the ninth Human Bean stand in northern Colorado and the first one in Windsor.

“Many of our customers who frequent our eight other Human Bean locations are Windsor residents,” said owner of The Human Bean, Frank Sherman. “We look forward to serving this demographic with an in-town location and are grateful for the warm welcome we have received in the Windsor community.”

The Windsor stand is located at the intersection of Hwy. 392 and Hwy. 257 and is expected to open to the public in summer 2018. Since its northern Colorado start in Evans in 2004, The Human Bean has opened eight stands in the area, including its innovative coffee truck stationed on the CSU campus. Along with the new location in Windsor, The Human Bean also plans on opening a location at St. Michael’s Town Square in Greeley this year.