The Human Bean Coffee Drive Thru opens new Windsor location

Krista Smith, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado

WINDSOR, COLO. [July 25, 2018] – The town of Windsor is buzzing with excitement this week as The Human Bean celebrated the opening of its newest location on July 25. Fans, supporters, and employees alike crowded around the new stand for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, July 23. Delicious treats and hand-crafted beverages were offered to those participating in the celebration. Located in the East Pointe business park, this is the ninth location in northern Colorado. Featuring a double-sided drive-thru, it is the first of its kind in the Windsor area.

Proudly serving coffee through the farm friendly direct program and locally sourced products, The Human Bean offers a diverse menu with something for everyone, furry friends included! Their selection is vast with an array of hand-blended specialties, hot or iced beverages, and food offerings for any time of day. With kid-friendly options and a walk-up window for those who enjoy patio time, the baristas are ready to serve up a personalized order for every customer.

Most notably known for their commitment to community with their presence at various fundraising events, hosting Guest Barista days for local nonprofit organizations, and partnering with the CSU Athletic Department, The Human Bean has already made an impression on the local community with its partnerships with the Recreation Center and the Colorado Eagles sports team. They look forward to showing their support and growing with the Windsor community.

The Windsor location is open for business and will host a grand opening for the public in early August, where they will feature $2 drinks all day with 100 percent of the profits being donated to the Poudre Trail group. The Poudre Trail has connected Northern Colorado and is a valuable resource to us all, so The Human Bean is taking this time to give back to such this organization and they hope the greater community will join them in this cause!

Open Monday – Saturday 5am – 10pm, Sundays 6am – 7pm

Locations:

405 E Main St, Windsor, CO, 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO, 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Ave, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, 80525

821 N. College Ave, Fort Collins 80524

*Coffee Truck hours and locations vary and may be found online