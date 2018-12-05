The Human Bean Donates more than $58,000 through its 13TH Annual Coffee for a Cure

Jill Maasch

NORTHERN COLORADO, Dec. 4, 2018 – The Human Bean drive-thru is excited to share that its 13th annual Coffee for a Cure fundraiser on Oct. 19 raised more than $58,000 to benefit local community members affected by cancer. 100 percent of sales from all nine northern Colorado Human Bean locations, as well as additional donations from community members, were donated locally. The total amount donated from the Larimer locations came to $22,454, and the total amount donated from the Weld locations came to $35,828.54.

Larimer County funds benefited the PVH and MCR Foundation Oncology Patient and Family Support Fund, providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the treatment of all cancers. Weld County funds benefited the North Colorado Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund, providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

“So many friends, family members and neighbors right here in our community have been impacted by cancer,” said Frank Sherman, owner of The Human Bean. “The Human Bean is proud to support these incredible organizations that do so much for local cancer fighters.”

Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN





The Human Bean would like to thank each and every customer that came by last Friday. Collectively, customers donated thousands of additional dollars, making this the most successful Coffee for a Cure day yet. In addition to Coffee for a Cure, The Human Bean executes many other charitable initiatives throughout the year through its Guest Barista Days and numerous donations to community organizations.

For more information about Coffee for a Cure and The Human Bean’s charitable efforts, please visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

About The Human Bean:

With nine locations in northern Colorado, The Human Bean is locally owned and operated. Locations are as follows: Three locations in Fort Collins at 821 N. College, 1822 S. College, and our CSU campus coffee truck is on the southwest side near Moby Arena; two locations in Greeley at 3665 W. 10th Street and 2610 W. 10th Street; one location in Evans at 3310 23rd Avenue; one location in La Salle on Highway 85; one location in Loveland at 6180 East Crossroads Blvd; and our newest location in Windsor at 405 East Main Street (at the corner of 392 and 257). The Human Bean will soon be adding its tenth locations in St. Michael’s Town Square in Greeley. Each location is open from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Coffee Truck on the CSU Campus is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., during fall and spring semesters. For more information, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com