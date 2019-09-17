THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO GIVES BACK

THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO SUPPORTS COMMUNITY THROUGH GUEST BARISTA DAY, THANKFUL THURSDAY AND NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

Thursday, September 19 is Thankful Thursday Honoring First Responders

Thursday, September 19 is Guest Barista Day Benefiting the Terry Farrell Firefighter’s Fund

Sunday, September 29 is National Coffee Day, Benefiting United Way

Monday, September 30 is Guest Barista Day, Benefiting KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has proudly been involved in supporting community events, fundraising for local nonprofits, and honoring the hard workers who reside in this area of the state for many years. During the month of September, there are several different events where the various Human Bean locations will be giving back.

September 19 is Guest Barista Day at six different locations! The St. Michaels, Greeley Plaza, Crossroads in Loveland, Windsor and both Fort Collins locations will be hosting firefighters from three different fire departments to benefit the Colorado Chapter of Terry Farrell Firefighter’s Fund. On this day, 10% of all sales at the selected locations will go back towards Terry Farrell. The Guest Barista firefighters will also be collecting donations in their boots.

The Terry Fund was founded after the attacks on 9/11. Terry Farrell was serving for the FDNY on Rescue 4 when he was killed during the attacks. The fund now supports firefighters and their families with financial, educational and medical support, as well as provides equipment donations for fire departments in need around the nation. The Colorado Chapter of Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund was formed in 2011. All of the money raised for the Colorado chapter stays within state boundaries and goes directly towards the firefighters that are serving our communities. Learn more at terryfundco.org.

September 19 is Thankful Thursday for all locations. This monthly event honors those who work hard to make our community what it is. For September, The Human Bean is recognizing all first responders. These hard-working community members can enjoy a $2 drink, up to a 20-ounce, when they show a name badge, ID or uniform.

September 29 is National Coffee Day. The Human Bean will be celebrating by donating 100% of all drip coffee sales to United Way of Larimer and Weld Counties. Visit any Human Bean location for this promotion.

United Way has a mission to improve lives of those around the world by “mobilizing the caring power of communities”. United Way of Larimer and Weld counties focus on issues that matter to the Northern Colorado community such as youth, education, financial stability, community engagement, and nonprofit excellence. Learn more about these programs at uwaylc.org and unitedway-weld.org.

September 30 is Guest Barista Day at the Fort Collins midtown location only, 1822 South College Avenue. Executive Director, Jen Parker and On-air DJ, Deni La Rue of KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins will be serving customers from 9-11 a.m. The Human Bean will donate 10 percent of sales from the entire day to KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins.

Airing on 88.9 FM on the dial and streaming worldwide on krfcfm.org, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins is at the epicenter of the echo system for all information for the arts, music, education and local current affairs in Northern Colorado and beyond. Airing more live and local music than any other station in the region from its studios in the heart of The Music District, the station is focused on being a vital resource to community partners and its listeners around the world. In its 17th year, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins exemplifies the true spirit of a non-profit, completely independent community radio station.

