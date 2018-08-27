The Human Bean of Northern Colorado named Colorado Companies to Watch award winner

Krista Smith, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado

NORTHERN COLORADO [Aug. 23, 2018] – A community favorite, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado, was awarded as one of the 10th Anniversary Colorado Companies to Watch. The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has been a longtime supporter of the community, and now they have been recognized for that reason and many more. The winners of this award were celebrated at a gala held at the Denver Marriott Tech Center at the end of June.

“The Human Bean has always placed strong business practices and philanthropic initiatives at the top of our priority list,” said owner of The Human Bean, Frank Sherman. “We are deeply honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

Colorado Companies to Watch is an awards program that honors businesses from all over Colorado for their fast growth, innovative products and commitment to the community. Winners exhibit many characteristics, such as success in the marketplace, powerful economic impact, community enrichment, influential philanthropic actions and many more. The Human Bean of Northern Colorado was one of 50 companies honored in 2018.

The Human Bean is known for their enthusiastic community involvement, customization of any beverage and locally sourced products. As a locally owned business, The Human Bean places great emphasis on supporting the community involvement and have hosted Guest Barista fundraiser days for numerous northern Colorado charities. In addition, The Human Bean executes its largest fundraiser of the year in October, Coffee for a Cure, which raises funds for local cancer projects, all of which stays in the northern Colorado community.

Learn more about The Human Bean at www.humanbeannortherncolorado.com and www.facebook.com/HumanBeanNoCo.

About The Human Bean:

With nine locations in northern Colorado, The Human Bean is locally owned and operated. Locations are as follows: Three locations in Fort Collins at 821 N. College, 1822 S. College, and our CSU campus coffee truck is on the southwest side near Moby Arena; two locations in Greeley at 3665 W. 10th Street and 2610 W. 10th Street; one location in Evans at 3310 23rd Avenue; one location in La Salle on Highway 85; one location in Loveland at 6180 East Crossroads Blvd; and our newest location in Windsor at 405 East Main Street (at the corner of 392 and 257). The Human Bean will soon be adding its tenth locations in St. Michael’s Town Square in Greeley. Each location is open from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Coffee Truck on the CSU Campus is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., during fall and spring semesters.