THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO RAISES OVER $66,500 IN ONE DAY FOR LOCAL CANCER PATIENTS

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado hosted their annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 18th. On that day, all 10 locations donated 100% of all sales; with the additional contributions made by staff and customers, The Human Bean was able to raise a total of $66,651.40. This local event has grown annually thanks to the gracious support of the community. All funds remain in northern Colorado providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, and all cancers, for patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
On November 16 The Human Bean proudly presented a check for $33,325.70 to the UCH Foundation during the CSU football game against Air Force, as shown in the photo. The total amount raised was equally allocated between Banner and UCHealth foundations.
During the Coffee for a Cure event, each of The Human Bean locations hosted doctors, nurses, and other connected individuals as guest baristas throughout the day. Customers had the opportunity to talk to the guest baristas about the program’s benefits and how the money will be used, and also share stories of themselves and loved ones who have battled cancer or continue to fight.
The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become a widely recognized and loved coffee shop in the northern Colorado community. For more information on The Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.
