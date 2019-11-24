THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO RAISES OVER $66,500 IN ONE DAY FOR LOCAL CANCER PATIENTS

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado hosted their annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 18th. On that day, all 10 locations donated 100% of all sales; with the additional contributions made by staff and customers, The Human Bean was able to raise a total of $66,651.40. This local event has grown annually thanks to the gracious support of the community. All funds remain in northern Colorado providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, and all cancers, for patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities.

On November 16 The Human Bean proudly presented a check for $33,325.70 to the UCH Foundation during the CSU football game against Air Force, as shown in the photo. The total amount raised was equally allocated between Banner and UCHealth foundations.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

During the Coffee for a Cure event, each of The Human Bean locations hosted doctors, nurses, and other connected individuals as guest baristas throughout the day. Customers had the opportunity to talk to the guest baristas about the program’s benefits and how the money will be used, and also share stories of themselves and loved ones who have battled cancer or continue to fight.

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become a widely recognized and loved coffee shop in the northern Colorado community. For more information on The Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Open Monday – Saturday 5am – 10pm, Sundays 6am – 7pm

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Coffee Truck hours and locations vary and may be found online