THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO SPECIAL EVENTS AND GIVE BACK DAYS

THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO SUPPORTS COMMUNITY WITH DECEMBER SPECIAL EVENTS AND GIVE BACK DAYS

Through December 15th is the Toy Drive

Tuesday, December 10th is Guest Barista Day benefiting Foothills Gateway

Thursday, December 19th is Thankful Thursday honoring delivery drivers

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has proudly been involved in supporting community events, fundraising for local nonprofits, and giving back to the community in various ways throughout the year. During the month of December, The Human Bean has several events planned that support our community members and encourage customers to give back.

Through December 15th, all ten northern Colorado Human Bean locations will be accepting new and unwrapped toys to benefit Santa Cops in Larimer County and Life Stories in Weld County. In exchange for bringing in a toy, customers will receive an exclusive Human Bean Coupon card (while supplies last).

Tuesday, December 10th is Colorado Gives Day! Individuals and businesses all across the state rally together on this day of generosity to give back to their communities. In honor of Colorado Gives Day, The Human Bean Fort Collins Midtown location will be hosting guest baristas from Foothills Gateway from 9-11 a.m.! 10% of sales on this day will go back towards Foothills Gateway, an organization that serves to empower individuals with disabilities.

Thursday, December 19th is Thankful Thursday! This time, The Human Bean is honoring delivery drivers. With the holiday season in full swing, delivery drivers are working in overdrive to make sure packages are delivered on time. On the 19th, all delivery drivers are invited to enjoy a $2 drink, up to a 20 oz, at any location when they show a name badge, ID, or uniform.

Santa Cops of Larimer County is a nonprofit organization that promotes a positive relationship between children and law enforcement in our community. Volunteers from Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State University Police, Timnath Police Department, Alternative Sentencing Department, and the District Attorney’s Office hand-deliver toys to children of families who apply to the program. Learn more about the Santa Cops at santacopslarimercounty.org.

Life Stories: Child and Family Advocacy began in 1989 when the United Way of Weld County recognized the need to improve the community’s response to child abuse. Today, the organization works to investigate criminal cases of child abuse and also provides support for victims and non-offending family members. Learn more about Life Stories at lifestoriesweld.org.

Foothills Gateway is a nonprofit in Larimer County that provides services and support for those with either intellectual or developmental disabilities. Currently, Foothills Gateway is supporting over 2,500 people and their families, with a waiting list of 350 still hoping to receive support.

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become a widely recognized and loved coffee shop to the locals. For more information on the Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Open Monday – Saturday 5 am – 10 pm, Sundays 6 am – 7 pm

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, La Salle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

*Coffee Truck hours and locations vary and may be found online.