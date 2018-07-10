The Importance of Flea and Tick Prevention

Ashley Gagne

Wellington Veterinary Hospital

One of the first telltale signs of warmer weather at Wellington Veterinary Hospital is finding a flea or a tick on a patient. This year is certainly no exception. Aside from giving us the heebie-jeebies, fleas and ticks are a problem because they can cause disease in our pets and us, some of which are life-threatening. Just to name a few, plague, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, tapeworms, and Tularemia can be transmitted by fleas and ticks. Fleas and ticks are found in both urban and rural environments, including your backyard, so indoor pets are also at risk of infestation. Once your pet and your house have been infested, eradication is difficult and takes several months. It’s just not worth the risk of going without flea and tick prevention.

Fortunately, we have multiple options to prevent fleas and tick infestations in our pets. Oral chews can be given once monthly or once every 3 months depending on the product. Topical liquids can also be used. There is even a collar that can be effective for 8 months. With so many options, there is a right fit for your pet and your lifestyle. If you are interested in flea and tick prevention or have additional questions, please call Wellington Veterinary Hospital – we want to help keep your pets safe this summer!