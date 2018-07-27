The Jakarta Band Brings Funk and R&B to the Lagoon Stage Aug. 1

Lauren Sawinska, Mantooth Marketing Company

Presented by Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – July 26, 2018 – The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is pleased to bring old-school funk and R&B grooves to the stage with The Jakarta Band on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The concert will take place on the west lawn of the Lory Student Center and run from 6-8:30 p.m.

The nine-member band originated in Denver with front man Isaac Points at the helm. Points began playing the trumpet at the age of nine, but by the time he was 17, he was playing bass and working in Denver’s local clubs. He tried different music styles ranging from jazz to country and has finally landed with The Jakarta Band.

The additional eight band members round out The Jakarta Band’s sound with bass, sax, trumpet, keyboard, trombone and more. Together, they get crowds up and dancing with covers from artists like Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Black Eyed Peas, as well as traditional Motown tunes.

Little Kids Rock band, Disciples of the Basement, will have the pleasure of opening for The Jakarta Band on Aug. 1. Attendees are invited to get dinner at the local food trucks that will be onsite: Ripe Tomatoes Wood Fired Pizza, Austin Taco, Sweaty Moose, Ba-Nom-a-Nom, A-Maize’n Kettle Corn and The Human Bean Coffee Truck.

The Aug. 1 concert will be especially memorable because event sponsor Houska Automotive will present a Project Self-Sufficiency participant with a refurbished 2006 Mazda sedan at intermission. Houska has facilitated this special giveaway for several years and it has always been a highlight of the series.

Lagoon runs for eight weeks throughout the summer and features a variety of music styles, including country, reggae, folk, rock and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets for an enjoyable evening of free music. Residents should be cautioned that there is no parking allowed on Plum Drive.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is produced by Mantooth Marketing with thanks to the generous support of Title Sponsors Colorado State University, Kaiser Permanente and Dellenbach Subaru. Event Sponsors include Houska Automotive, DaVinci Sign Systems, Poudre River Public Library, Surgery Center of Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport, Big O Tires, Rockfan Entertainment, TRI 102.5, 99.9 The Point, the Fort Collins Coloradoan and Rocky Mountain Collegian.

Visit the series website at www.lagoonseries.com to find frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more.