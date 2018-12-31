The Johnstown to Fort Collins Project: Delays and Reconstruction

The first week of the new year brings travel delays. The reconstruction of Colorado Highway 402 and I-25 intersection will require CDOT to close the southbound direction of the southeast frontage road from CO 402 to County Road 16.

Good news is there will be additional lanes after the rebuild. Ongoing work to build additional lanes will require a permanent closure of a portion of the West Frontage Road.

CO 402 INFORMATION

What to expect in 2019

The I-25 and CO 402 interchange will be affected. The end result will be a new and improved interchange.

On Jan. 6, at 9 p.m the I-25 North Express Lanes Project team will close the southbound direction of the SE Frontage Road from CO 402 to County Road 16.

The SE Frontage Road will be used as a temporary northbound I-25 off-ramp to CO 402 while maintaining the northbound direction.

The on-ramp from CO 402 to northbound I-25 will be relocated to the SE Frontage Road north of CO 402 at the River Ranch Parkway intersection.

The intersection will be modified to a 3-way stop during construction.

These traffic shifts will be in place until the intersection is opened in its final configuration in fall 2019.

Reconstruction of the I-25/CO 402 interchange will flip the interchange so that CO 402 will pass over I-25, shift I-25 to the east to eliminate a sharp curve and construct a new frontage road to the east of the interchange.

Roundabouts will be constructed on CO 402 at the junction of the I-25 ramps and the SE Frontage Road. In the final phase, scheduled for summer 2019, CO 402, from the northbound ramps to the southbound ramps, will close for 120 days for construction.

WEST FRONTAGE ROAD INFORMATION

On Jan. 7, a portion of the West Frontage Road from East County Road 24 south to approximately ¼ mile north of McWhinney Boulevard and adjacent to the UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies will permanently close.

The crews will begin building the embankment that will support construction of the additional lanes on the I-25 North during this time.

This is known as the Johnstown to Fort Collins Project.

Motorists who use this frontage road will now need to reroute west on McWhinney Boulevard to Rocky Mountain Avenue. The Emergency Vehicle Access road to MCR from the West Frontage Road will remain intact and usable.

Johnstown to Fort Collins Project

The I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins Project

By adding an Express Lane in both directions this will increase capacity.

This involves replacing four aging bridges and widening four additional bridges.

The project will:

Improve multimodal access to regional transit to promote mode shift,

Improve bus service performance by adding new bus slip ramps from I-25 to the new Park-n-Ride at Kendall Parkway,

Create new pedestrian, bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway,

Construct new bridges over the Cache la Poudre River,

Allow for the future completion of the Poudre River regional trail.

The full project completion date is 2021.

