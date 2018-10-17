The Kiwanis Club opens chapter in Wellington

Theresa Rose

Two years in the making, a new chapter of the Kiwanis Club has opened in Wellington. In an interview with Steve Sarna, a retiree who was instrumental in the formation of the Wellington Kiwanis, he proudly described two highly successful kickoff events held in September. The first was a fishing derby on September 8th with an estimated attendance of about 300 people. Only about 20 of the participants brought their own poles so the Kiwanis were able to give out 125 fishing poles, donated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Eye Openers Kiwanis of Fort Collins. Jax of Fort Collins donated bait and one very nice fishing pole and the Town of Wellington bought 1000 fish to stock the lake. Mr. Sarna was thrilled not to see a single cell phone as many of the children had never been fishing before and several even caught their first fish! Other organizations participating in the event were Harvest Farm, and Scheels of Johnstown.

The second project the Kiwanis co-sponsored along with Soul Squared Brewing was the First Annual Wellington Oktoberfest. on September 29. The event featured 2 local bands, beer from local breweries, bratwursts, games for the children and adults and a silent auction. All proceeds go toward service projects to support the children in Wellington.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Their motto is: “Help us help the kids”. The organization welcomes new volunteers who want to serve children, the community and those in need through local service projects and fundraising. The Wellington chapter of Kiwanis also partners with the Boys and Girls Club in Wellington.

They meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7:00 pm at Days Inn on 7860 Sixth Street.

