The Light Center Announces New Ownership

The Light Center has been a Fort Collins staple for more than 40 years. Larry Edwards started the business in 1971.

Edwards’ daughter, Jennifer Guerriero, started working part-time at The Light Center at age 16. She changed lightbulbs and helped in the office. Over the years, she took on larger roles and responsibilities within the company. In 2009, she became co-owner.

Ten years later, The Light Center has announced that Jennifer is now majority owner.

“I was ready and love our business,” said Jennifer. “With the business landscape changing, we need to plan for the future. As we expand our business to take on larger projects, we knew our business could benefit greatly from being women-owned providing us more opportunities for exploration with federal projects included. We would like to work with a variety of entities to consult on lighting to enhance human health and design with wellness in mind. The science of lighting and wellness is the new frontier for our business.”

Jennifer attributes her success in business to her father. She credits the employees who took the time to teach her everything there is to know about the lighting industry and how to run a successful business.

Jennifer, along with her Light Center team, is paving the way for new lighting innovation.

The Light Center’s latest project is a collaboration between The Light Center, United Way, and the Institute for Built Environment at Colorado State University at Brinkman’s Community Impact Center. The case study is looking at how lighting can affect work productivity and mood in offices with windows or no windows. Jennifer and her team identified a new technology that can help bring the best daylight simulated LED to a space.

“Once complete, we will be able to recommend custom lighting solutions to help people get more light delivered to our systems and achieve better sleep patterns,” said Jennifer.

The Light Center is located in Fort Collins at 2725 South College Ave.

For more information: https://www.lightcenterinc.com/