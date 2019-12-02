The Montana Fly Box comes to Fort Collins

Cyndi Willenbrock

In Missoula (and now Fort Collins) I guess you could say “a river of chocolate runs through it”. Award-Winning Chef Jason Willenbrock is an outdoor enthusiast, and his love for fly fishing and food was cultivated while working on a Colorado dude ranch in the late 1990s. That experience inspired him to study at our country’s finest culinary school, the CIA in NY and quickly return back to the Rockies as Executive Chef at a Relais and Chateaux in Montana. Spending his free time on the rivers, Chef Jason began dreaming of a way to blend his two greatest passions–fly fishing and craft chocolate–something that could speak to all 5 senses. Years later while spending a day with a fly rod in hand, the vision came to him, the Montana Fly Box.

John Steinbeck stated it best with his quote “I am in love with Montana. For other states, I have admiration, respect, recognition, even some affection, but with Montana it is love, and it’s difficult to analyze love when you’re in it.”

And according to Chef Jason, “it’s easy to fall in love with Montana, and fishing is a national pastime no matter where one lives. So the Montana Fly Box is the best way I could think to honor this great state and sport.”

Montana is best known for blue ribbon fly fishing and not every angler is fortunate enough to visit, so Posh Chocolat’s Montana Fly Box will bring the Montana experience to all. Each handcrafted bonbon gleams with Posh Chocolat’s award-winning, signature dark chocolate and is infused with a flavor most connected with the Treasure State, Huckleberry. The taste is as exquisite as it is as visually stunning as all 12 bonbons are finished with colorful Montana fly patterns.

Sustainability is an essential way of life for anglers and thus there is no need for disappointment when the bonbons have reached their end as Posh Chocolat designed the metal box packaging to be repurposed for that next adventure on the river (or for however you so choose)!

The Montana Fly Box(retail $24.99)is available exclusively in Fort Collins at The Cupboard 152 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Posh Chocolat was founded in 2005 in Missoula Montana by Ana and Jason Willenbrock, husband and wife team. After both met and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York. these passionate chefs/chocolatiers, followed their dream and started creating the most pure and highest quality chocolate and confections. Their award winning, handcrafted artisanal creations are ofquality only paralleled to those created in France, but each with an individual flare. They have captured the essence of various spices, herbs, and glorious fragrant notes that excite the palate as well as soothe the senses. www.poshchocolat.com