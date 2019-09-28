The National Popular Vote Explained

Larimer/Weld Counties – The League of Women Voters of Weld County present a program on the National Popular Vote on Sept 26, 6:30-8: 00 pm at the Greeley Recreation Center Family Fun Complex, Community Room A, 1501 65th Avenue in Greeley.

The presenter is Patrick Rosentiel, who presently serves as senior consultant to the National Popular Vote campaign. As CEO of Ainsley Shea, a Twin Cities-based public affairs firm with a worldwide impact, Rosenstiel is a nationally recognized figure on the topic of National Popular Vote. Rosenstiel has deep experience in the world of public affairs, international relations, public relations, and market research.

The National Popular Vote would guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The bill ensures that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election. The bill is a constitutionally conservative, state-based approach that preserves the Electoral College, state control of elections, and the power of the states to control how the President is elected.

The National Popular Vote bill has been enacted by 16 jurisdictions possessing 196 electoral votes and will go into effect when enacted by states possessing a majority of the electoral votes—that is, enough to elect a President (270 of 538). Colorado passed the National Popular Vote bill in the 2019 legislative session, and Governor Polis signed it into law on March 15, 2019.

This event is free and open to the public. Questions will be taken from the audience and refreshments will be served.