The Neenan Company, a Northern Colorado investor group, to build Madwire® headquarters in Fort Collins

Madwire® to add 700 new jobs to Northern Colorado market

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Neenan Company, a fully integrated design-build firm based in Colorado, has begun construction on the new headquarters facility for Madwire® in Fort Collins, Colo. The property is owned by 2001 Danfield LLC, a Northern Colorado investor group that includes Curt Burgener, Brian Stahl, Dave Derbes and Troy Peterson, and is being developed by Peakstone Development. The redeveloped office facility is located at 3405 S. Timberline Road and will activate a building that has been vacant in Fort Collins for two years.

The digital marketing software company will expand into the remodeled 102,000-square-foot building located on Timberline Road, accommodating its

growth with the addition of 700 employees. Madwire® currently occupies 70,000 square feet in a multi-tenant office building on the Hewlett-Packard campus off Harmony Road. Madwire® will continue its operations at this site housing 550 employees, with the new headquarters marking the company’s growth to an employer of 1,250 team members.

“We are eager for our new space and excited to work with the property owners, The Neenan Company, Peakstone Development, and Kenney Lee Architecture Group on this project,” said JB Kellogg, co-founder, co-CEO and COO of Madwire®. “Watching the vision for the space come to life has been exciting, and our team can’t wait to see the finished product.”

The project will revitalize the vacant facility that was built in 1980. The remodel will feature breakout spaces, an auditorium, a large gym with multiple sport offerings, and an outdoor patio and deck. Anticipated for completion in May 2019, Madwire® will occupy two floors in the building.

The Neenan Company is serving as the design-build partner for the redevelopment, marking its first project with Madwire®, Peakstone Development and Kenney Lee Architecture Group, which will complete interior design work for the building.

“We are honored to be partnering with leading Northern Colorado businesses to bring an authentic and meaningful project to the Fort Collins area,” said David Shigekane, president of The Neenan Company. “This redevelopment will showcase the expertise and collaboration of local industry leaders.”

About The Neenan Company:

The Neenan Company is a fully integrated design-build firm that specializes in the architecture and construction of commercial, education and healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The firm is based in Colorado and was a 2013 recipient of the national American Business Ethics Award. More information is available at www.neenan.com.

About Madwire®:

Madwire® is a tech enabled marketing software & service company that designs, develops, and launches creative marketing solutions for small business through its #1 marketing platform® for small business, Marketing 360®

About Peakstone Development:

Peakstone Development is a full-service real estate development company located in Fort Collins, Colorado. We are focused on providing turnkey development solutions that are tailored to meet our client’s unique real estate needs.