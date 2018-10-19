The newest Chapter for The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners is approved for the Northern Colorado Area

Julie Mucha-Aydlott, CFE

Business Fraud Prevention, LLC

Loveland, CO, 10/18/2018 — Local Certified Fraud Examiner Julie A. Mucha-Aydlott finally received approval from the ACFE Headquarters located in Austin, Texas to form the long awaited Northern Colorado Area Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners #221.

With a voted Board of Directors and Officers list, the new Chapter is teamed up by qualified CFE’s to provide anti-fraud related training meetings, community service including fraud training and awareness, as well as scholarship programs for students studying in the fraud and investigative field.

The elected Board Members and Officers include:

President –Julie A. Mucha-Aydlott, CFE

Vice President –M. Judy Chavez, CFE

Secretary – Stephanie Wolvington, CFE

Treasurer – Nichole Rodriguez, CFE

Training Director – James Howell, CFE

Director – David Romero, CPA, CFE

Chapter membership is open to ACFE members, CFEs’, College Students and non ACFE members who would qualify as a Chapter Associate. Members of the ACFE and local Chapters are in the field of Accounting, Law Enforcement, Auditing and Investigations, Risk and Loss Prevention, Banking, and serve or have served in the IRS as well as the FBI.

Annual Chapter membership fees are $30.00 for members and free for full time college students. Chapter meeting costs range from $10 per student, $25 for members and $35 for non-members or guests. The Chapter training meetings will qualify for continuing professional education credit (CPE).

The NoCo Area Chapter will hold four (4) training meetings annually. Their first inaugural Chapter meeting will be during “International Fraud Awareness Week” and is scheduled for November 14th, 2018 at 5:30 P.M. at the Milliken Town Hall.

The NoCo Chapter Training Director Jim Howell, CFE, is excited to announce the keynote speakers for the first meeting will be Dr. Keiko Krahnke who is the Department Chair of the Management Department at the University of Northern Colorado, and Mr. Gabe Dickey, CPA who is a professor in the UNC Accounting Department. The topic discussed will be the Foundation of Ethical Decision Making along with specific case discussion.

More information on registration and membership is available on their website at www.nocoacfe.org.

For additional information please contact Julie A. Mucha-Aydlott, CFE at 970-776-8395 or visit our website at www.nocoacfe.org to learn more.

