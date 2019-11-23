The Only Operating “Big Boy” Steam Locomotive to Tour Through Northern Colorado

The most powerful steam locomotives ever built in North America were the Big Boys. They were built between 1941 and 1944. The Union Pacific built 25 of the 4000-class steam locomotives.

The engines could pull 100 freight cards at 40 miles per hour.

Only 8 survive today. Engine 4014 is the only remaining Big Boy in operation.

Engine 4014 is on a national tour being labeled as “The Great Race Across the Southwest.” Thousands of people throughout the country are checking out the engine while it’s on tour. It has traveled from the Mississippi river to the West Coast. The engine will leave from Denver on November 27 at 8am and travel to Cheyenne by 3:15pm.

Engine 2014 once operated on the very tracks it is touring on. This is a wonderful opportunity to see a piece of Northern Colorado history. According to Union Pacific, the engine recently completed its inaugural tour to Ogden for Union Pacific’s 150th anniversary ceremony. The Big Boy and historic steam locomotive Living Legend No. 844 met nose-to-nose, recreating the iconic image taken May 10, 1869, when the last spike was tapped into place at Promontory Summit, creating America’s first transcontinental railroad.

Northern Colorado “Big Boy” Schedule:

La Salle, CO @ 1025 – 1040 Greeley @ 1115 – 1200 Pass long us 85 from Greeley to Nunn arrive Cheyenne @ 315 PM.

For real time tracking go to https://www.up.com/forms/steam-trace.cfm

