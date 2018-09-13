The playground at the Timnath Community Park will be closed for upgrades

The playground at the Timnath Community Park will be closed from Monday, September 17th through Friday, September 28th for assorted upgrades. The wood mulch playground surface will be removed and replaced with a poured-in-place rubberized surface, and shade structures will be added to several of the pieces of play equipment to provide some much needed solar relief.

Unfortunately, this will require a complete closure of the playground area for the duration of the project. The playground area will be fenced off for safety. The restroom building, pavilion and the turf areas of the park will remain open during the renovations. We apologize for any inconvenience.

